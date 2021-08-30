Authorities investigating rollover in Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are investigating a rollover crash that happened early Monday morning.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Centennial Place and Garfield Avenue for reports of a crash just before 1 a.m. When they arrived on scene, deputies found a vehicle that had rolled and the driver had been ejected.

Officials say the driver was in stable condition when they were airlifted to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.