CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Hamlin County are looking into a crash near Castlewood.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on I-29 around 3 miles north of town at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the vehicle was going around 80 miles an hour in icy conditions when it went into the median and rolled.

The driver was checked out by the Castlewood Ambulance and was not taken to the hospital for injuries.