RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of the city.

Officials say it happened just before 2 p.m. MT Thursday in the 200 block of East Nowlin Street.

Crews arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming from the living room window.

The Rapid City Fire Department shared a video of the scene. In it, you can see the flames and smoke flowing out of the house.

Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire.

There is fire damage to most of the first floor.