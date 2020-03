SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police continue to look into several tips following a homicide on the East Side of the city.

On Friday, the ATF and Domino’s Pizza announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver. Several tips came in this weekend.

Thirty-year-old Casey Bonhorst had just made a delivery when he was killed on Wednesday night.