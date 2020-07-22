Authorities investigating Mellette County fatal crash

WHITE RIVER, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead west of White River on Wednesday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a car was heading east on South Dakota Highway 44 around 12 a.m. when it went off the road, flipped several times and caught on fire.

The 58-year-old man, who was driving the car, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the man is not being released at this time. He was the only person involved.