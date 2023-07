MILFORD, IOWA (KELO) — Authorities in Milford, Iowa are investigating a house fire where a woman was found dead.

The fire department was called to the house this morning.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming out of the home and the windows were covered in soot.

Once firefighters put out the flames, they found a woman’s body in the living room.

The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.