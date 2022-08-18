Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office on scene near Buffalo Ridge just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — We’re following a developing story, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office told KELOLAND News, that it’s investigating an active crime scene.

It’s near Buffalo Ridge and was reported around noon today. If you’re not familiar with where that is, Buffalo Ridge is located between Sioux Falls and Hartford near I-90 and Highway 38.

More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles were on the scene when our cameras were there this afternoon.

At about noon, someone had called authorities.

“We dispatched our sheriff’s office along with local fire and other medics and we arrived on scene and now we are actively working the scene hopefully later on today or tomorrow we will have a little bit more information on what transpired,” Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say two pickups, parked alongside each other and a camper are part of the investigation.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office on scene near Buffalo Ridge just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s on scene of incident near Buffalo Ridge

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s on scene of incident near Buffalo Ridge

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s on scene of incident near Buffalo Ridge

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office on scene near Buffalo Ridge just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office on scene near Buffalo Ridge just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office on scene near Buffalo Ridge just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Buffalo Ridge sign

Don Jorgensen: The property owner told me a man was staying in that camper can you confirm that?

Captain Phillips: Yes there were some individuals staying in that camper, that’s the same information we had received, so we are working trying to figure out who those individuals were and hopefully we’ll be able to answer some of those questions later on.

We did see an ambulance leaving the scene without lights and sirens.

While they’re not ready to release all the details of what’s happened here, they did bring in a drone to help document the crime scene.

“Just to give us a really good look, since we have these drones, just to use them in all facets, but to give us a good view of what we are looking at from a different angle to see if we are missing anything,” Captain Phillips said.

Captain Phillips says they’ll be here for as long as it takes to figure out exactly what happened and why.

“In scenes like this we are in no rush,” Phillips said.