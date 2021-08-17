Authorities investigating incident involving stolen SUV and juveniles in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating an incident involving a group of juveniles, a stolen SUV and an unmarked vehicle that belonged to the Minnehaha County Sheriffs Office.

It happened Tuesday morning on 26th Street just east of Veterans Parkway, which is near the Copper Creek development on the eastern edge of Sioux Falls.

Investigators tell us the incident involved juveniles, so they are unable to release much information on what led up to the apparent crash or whether there will be charges.

While our reporter was on scene, he saw at least two kids being put in handcuffs. The stolen SUV had gone off the road and stopped in an area with trees. The lights were flashing on the unmarked patrol car and there was damage to the front end.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest details.