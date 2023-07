PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pierre are investigating a fire and explosion at a house.

It happened Monday afternoon, along North Taylor Avenue, on the east side of the city.

Photo courtesy: KCCR

The fire chief says no one was hurt and they are still investigating a cause.

A house explosion, southeast of Fort Pierre, in May killed three people and sent two boys to the hospital. Officials have not released a cause in that case yet.