Authorities investigating fraud incident involving fake jewelry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a scam that happened Wednesday involving fake jewelry.

Officer Sam Clemens says the incident started at a gas station in Sioux Falls. The victim told authorities that the suspect approached him saying he needed some money. The suspect said he had a lot of jewelry and he would give the victim the jewelry if he lent him money. The suspect also told the victim he’d be reimbursed for the money that was lent when he reaches his destination in California.

The victim ended up giving the suspect over $8,000 in cash. The victim took the jewelry to a pawn shop and found out the jewelry was fake.

Authorities are reviewing the surveillance video from the gas station and are hoping they’ll be able to get a license plate number to identify the suspect. Officer Sam Clemens says this type of scam is rare, but it has happened before in Sioux Falls.