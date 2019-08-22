Authorities investigating fish kill in central Iowa creek

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
17iowabluffs_633522530621

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) – Authorities are trying to find the source of a fish kill in a central Iowa creek.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department said in a news release Wednesday that U.S. Agricultural Department employees sampling a stream noticed the dead fish in Hardin Creek, about 2 miles east of Jefferson in Greene County. It’s uncertain how many fish have died.

The Iowa department says the affected area is at least 3 miles long. The department also says residents should keep children and pets out of the stream for 24 to 48 hours after the pollutant is gone.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss