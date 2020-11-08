Authorities investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Day County

WAUBAY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened near Waubay Saturday morning.

According to officials, a car was heading north on Day County One when it hit a 37-year-old man who was walking on the road just after 2:15 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both occupants of the car received minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. The use of seat belts is under investigation.

Names of the people involved are not being released at this time. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.