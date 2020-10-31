Authorities investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Brule County

BRULE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating after a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday night.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck was heading east on I-90 just west of Kimball just before 11 p.m. The semi struck an SUV that was going west in the eastbound lanes.

Authorities say the 30-year-old man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The name of the victim is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

The driver of the semi-truck had serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.