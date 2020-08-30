Authorities investigating fatal motorcycle vs pickup crash near Hartford

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle vs pickup crash that happened east of Hartford on Saturday.

According to authorities, around 6:45 p.m. a pickup was waiting to make a left-hand turn on South Dakota Highway 38 when a motorcycle, also heading east, struck the rear end of the pickup.

The 43-year-old man driving the motorcycle was thrown from the bike. He was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he later died from his injuries. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.

Both occupants of the pickup were not injured. They were wearing seat belts.

Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story.