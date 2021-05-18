Authorities investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Meade County

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash west of Sturgis.

According to authorities, a transit van was crossing Highway 14A when it collided with a motorcycle just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Two people were thrown from the motorcycle. The 60-year-old man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 57-year-old woman, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Officials say both occupants were wearing helmets.

The driver of the van, a 40-year-old man, was not hurt.