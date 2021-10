HAAKON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash northeast of Philip.

Investigators say two pickups collided on a gravel road around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, October 10. A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old and a 59-year-old had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital, officials say.

The Highway Patrol says none of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.