Authorities investigating fatal crash near Canistota

CANISTOTA, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday night.

Officials say one person is dead and another person is injured after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Highway 81 and 261st Street, west of Canistota. A car heading west on 261st Street when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The car hit a southbound SUV.

According to authorities, a 64-year-old woman driving the SUV was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead a the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of a car, a 20-year-old woman received serious, non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. Police say she was wearing a seat belt. Charges are pending against the driver.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.