Authorities investigating fatal crash in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning in Sioux Falls.

Details are limited, but authorities say they were called to the area of Highway 38 just west of Marion Road for a fatal crash involving a garbage truck and a car around 7:53 a.m. That intersection is southwest of the Walmart on W 60th Street N.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 2009 Chevrolet Impala crashed head-on with a garbage truck. The 21-year-old man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.

Deputies continuing to investigate.

