Authorities investigating disagreement that led to shots fired in Sioux Falls

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a disagreement that ended with shots being fired Tuesday morning.

Authorities say around 11 a.m., two people near West 8th Street and North Spring Avenue were arguing when one of the people involved fired a gun several times.

One of the bullets hit a window of a delivery truck that was driving near 9th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The driver was not injured.

There were no other reports of damage. No arrests have been made. Authorities continue to investigate.