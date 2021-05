RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating after a man was found unresponsive at the Pennington County Care Campus.

According to authorities, the man was found shortly 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Medical assistance was called and he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the 60-year-old from Rapid City voluntarily checked into the care campus. An autopsy has been scheduled.