SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help in an investigation involving hundreds of dead carp in Hamlin County.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported it’s helping Hamlin County Conservation Officer Logan Hammer with the investigation. On May 28, Hammer responded to a call about “several hundred carp dumped onto private property near the intersection of 459th Ave and 192nd St.” The location is 1.5 miles east of Lake Poinsett.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says no one had permission to access the private land where the dead fish dumped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hammer at (605) 881-0018 or use the TIPs hotline at 1-888-OVERBAG.

An award is available for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Littering of carp is a Class 1 misdemeanor.