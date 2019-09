A serious crash is under investigation Thursday night.

Authorities say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two car crash near Baltic.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m., a few miles west of Interstate 29 and the Baltic exit.

Authorities spent several hours at the crash sight, remapping the scene as they try to determine what exactly happened. They believe someone ran through a stop sign at the intersection, but it’s still under investigation.