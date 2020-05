SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- More businesses are opening and restrictions are fading, but that doesn't mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over. In fact, local emergency medical services are preparing for a surge in cases. Sioux Falls ambulance provider Patient Care EMS, along with local hospitals, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority are trying to stay a few steps ahead.

When you see an ambulance with its lights and sirens on, you know someone is on the way to the hospital. Overall, calls for ambulances have stayed the same through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, EMS Division Chief for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Mark Bukovich, says calls for people with respiratory problems have gone up.