SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls.

Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main.

A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge Durango ran the red light and collided with the Impala, sending the cars into the sidewalk.

The driver of the Impala was possibly injured, while the driver and passenger of the Durango received non-life-threatening injuries.