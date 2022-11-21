UPDATED at 9:54 p.m.

Sioux Falls have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night.

In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy Traverse was traveling westbound on East 6th St when it collided with a pedestrian crossing southbound across East 6th St.

The pedestrian, an adult female, suffered life-threatening injuries and succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash in front of Whittier Middle School in eastern Sioux Falls.

The call came in just before seven tonight. Authorities have the area blocked off and traffic is being detoured around the area of 6th Street and Indiana Avenue. At this time, the condition of those involved has not been released.