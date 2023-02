BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary.

A business in Elkton reported they had been broken into sometime between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

Police report an unknown number of suspects kicked an exterior door to enter as well as cutting off the hinges to a safe. No money or property were stolen.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, please call Crimestoppers or the Brooking’s County Sheriff’s Office.