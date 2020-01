SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store located on the west side of the county.

According to authorities, a man dressed in all black entered the store with a shotgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with the money.

There were no injuries.

The investigation is on-going. More details to be released at Tuesday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m.