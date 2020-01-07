Authorities investigating ‘altered shotgun’ robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are investigating a string of local robberies involving a man dressed in all black and carrying an “altered shotgun.”

Capt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are investigating a robbery at the Wall Lake gas station from Monday night. A man wearing black shoes and a black hoodie was carrying an altered shotgun when he demanded money.

Authorities said it’s possible the suspect could be related to Sioux Falls robberies at the Red Roof Inn Sunday and at the Dollar General last week.

Officials with the Red Roof Inn sent surveillance video of the suspect to KELOLAND News. Video shows a man jumping over the front desk with a weapon, taking money and then leaving the building.

Both the Minnehaha County sheriff’s office and Sioux Falls Police Department are working on the case.

“The basic information we were able to obtain from all three,” Phillips said about why authorities believe the three are connected. “The shotgun is one key item used at all three of them.”

Phillips said the shotgun appears to be sawed off.