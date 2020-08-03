Body found in ditch being investigated as a homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a man who was found dead in a ditch in Minnehaha County.

Captain John Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday evening the death is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy is being scheduled; it will likely take place on Tuesday, according to Phillips.

The body was found south of the intersection of Highway 42 and 464th Avenue, which is east of Wall Lake.

At this point, Phillips says law enforcement believes the man may have been killed at the scene around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Phillips says investigators have received information about possible gun shots in the area.

Phillips says detectives are painting a backwards picture, starting with the gunshot reports at 11 p.m. and going back in time.

The investigation started Monday morning, when someone spotted the body.

“He was out checking his cattle in the area and observed this individual believed to be deceased,” Capt. John Phillips said.

Phillips says investigators will look at calls for service history over the past couple of days to see if anything could be associated with this incident.

“It’s been a while since Minnehaha County has had something like this so we’re going to try our best to determine what happened and get to the conclusion hopefully soon,” Capt. Phillips said.

Phillips say investigators need the public’s assistance with this case. He repeats a common phrase, “If you see something, say something.”