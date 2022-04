DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Dell Rapids are investigating a case of a man approaching a child.

An eleven-year-old child says a man with a cross marked on his forehead drove up to them this morning and asked if they believed in God then tossed a Canadian coin at them.

The man then went into a parish looking for a priest. Schools in town were placed on secured perimeter for a short time. No arrests have been made.