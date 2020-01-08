Authorities investigate woman’s death; surveillance ties man to her abduction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone found the body of a missing woman in a ditch, and now investigators are waiting to find out if her death is a homicide.

On Monday, authorities found the body of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi along the side of the road on 275th Street. The location is on the southern edge of Sioux Falls in Lincoln County. Police believe someone abducted Badi from her job at the eastside Walmart Sunday morning. A few hours later that morning, investigators found her car just blocks away at Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue.

Court papers say Badi didn’t feel well and was leaving work early Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows her walking to her car as someone followed her. Once she got in her car that man got into the front passenger seat and then they drove away.

Now we’re learning new details about how that has led to an investigation into Badi’s death.

When investigators found her body, they noticed she had a scrape on her face.

After Badi disappeared, another Walmart employee identified the man who got into her car as 19-year-old Amir Beaudion Junior.

“As of now, so far in the investigation, there is no relationship that we know of,” Lieutenant Terrance Matia, Sioux Falls Police Dept.,said.

Surveillance video shows Beaudion returned to the eastside Walmart two hours later and left in a stolen car. Two hours after that, officers found Badi’s car parked a few blocks away from where she was abducted. It was on fire, and authorities believe it could be arson. One day later, officers found Beaudion and arrested him during a traffic stop near West 41st Street and I-29. He had a pocketknife.

Investigators also believe he’s tied to a report from the East 10th Street Hy-Vee. At 3 a.m. on New Year’s day, a woman says a man followed her to her vehicle and forced his way in with her. She told police he had a knife and told her to do what he said or he would kill her. In that case, the car wouldn’t move because she had used her remote to start it. The man panicked and ran away.

Court papers say Beaudion admits he was that man, but says her English wasn’t very good and that he was asking her for a ride and the pocketknife fell out of his pants. He denies threatening her.

Right now, Beaudion is a person of interest in the abduction. Authorities haven’t tied him to Badi’s death. They are waiting for autopsy results.

Beaudion faces attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault charges for the January 1 case at HyVee. KELOLAND News will update this story when new details are available.