SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning new details about a crash in northwest Sioux Falls.

It happened near Madison and Ellis Road Sunday night. According to Sioux Falls Police, multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for some people wanted on warrants when the suspect car crashed.

Police say the driver took off. Two other people in the car were taken to the hospital and later arrested.

Multiple agencies were on scene including the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office.

The state Department of Public Safety says the investigation is on going.