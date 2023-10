BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a stolen SUV case in Gregory County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the SUV was taken from Rogers Auto Sales. Officials shared photos of the SUV and the person involved.

Photo from the Gregory County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they also took a 4-wheeler from the Burke area, but it was found south of town.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-830-7778 or 605-831-0230