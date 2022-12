SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in southwestern Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says crews were called to the 4200 block of South Racket Drive around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from the roof.

Once inside, crews found fire on the second floor. Officials were able to put it out within 20 minutes. No one was hurt.