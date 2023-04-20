HERREID, S.D. (KELO) — The Herreid School is closed Thursday as authorities investigate an incident involving a weapon.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it started just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when a deputy tried stopping a stolen car south of Herreid. The woman driving stopped but authorities say she would not comply.

She said she dropped a man with a gun at the Herreid School and then took off. Authorities pursued the car until someone called 911 saying there was a man with a gun at the school.

Deputies arriving on the scene went inside and began clearing classrooms. No one was found inside the school. No one was hurt and students and staff were allowed to re-enter the building.

Authorities believe the suspect then ran from the area and is not currently a threat to the community.