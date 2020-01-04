Authorities investigate Pine Ridge homicide

PINE RIDGE, SD (KELO) — Authorities in western KELOLAND are investigating a homicide on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

According to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, the homicide happened early Friday morning at a home south of the Pizza Hut in Pine Ridge. Investigators say it’s an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Authorities are looking for four people of interest they want to talk to about the homicide. They also say a dark, late-model double-cab truck may have been involved.

If you have information, you’re asked to call tribal authorities at 605-867-5111