Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls late Sunday night.

It happened along North 6th Avenue between Benson Road and Hermosa Drive in northern Sioux Falls. Police say at around 9:30 p.m. they got a call about an incident along North 8th Avenue.

Witnesses told police the suspect in that incident had left and could be armed.

According to officials, police believed the suspect could be just a few blocks away in a home along north 6th Avenue.

Some officers went over to check out that area and spotted the suspect at around 10:30 p.m. Police say after they saw him he started to run from the officers. A few moments later the officers reported “shots fired.”

Officials say the suspect was taken to the hospital but they haven’t released any details about his condition. Authorities say out of the two officers there, only one of them fired their weapon.

They didn’t say how many shots were fired.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.

More information is expected to be released at police briefing Monday morning. Stay with KELOLAND News for more updates.