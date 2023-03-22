PRIMGHAR, I.A. (KELO) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa are offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a fire investigation.

According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened at a farm northwest of Primghar last month.

There are several outbuildings and an empty house on the farm.

Authorities say the house was engulfed in flames when it was reported. No electricity was going to the farm.

If you have any information, You are asked to call the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office