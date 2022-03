SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a series of crashes in the northbound lane of Interstate 29, one mile south of Dell Rapids Friday afternoon.

As they investigate, authorities have limited traffic to one lane at times.

KELOLAND News had a crew on the scene. There were multiple vehicles involved, including a pickup with extensive damage.

This is a developing story; look for new information here as details are confirmed.