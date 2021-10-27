Authorities in Watertown investigating death of 2-year-old

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) —  Authorities in Codington County are investigating a child’s death.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Office said its investigating the death of a 2-year-old. The Department of Criminal Investigations and Watertown Police Department will be assisting the investigation. 

Deputies responded to an unresponsive 2-year-old child in the 900 block of 41st Street in Watertown. 

The name of the child is not being released at this time, pending notification of time. 

Authorities say more information will be provided as the investigation continues. 

