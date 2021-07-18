Authorities in Tea asking for help in locating missing girl

TEA, S.D. (KLEO) — Police in Tea are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.
Ayriana Schlaht is described as 5’5″, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you’ve seen her or have any information call 911.
