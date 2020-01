SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

20-year-old Pasqalina Esen Badi was last seen on Sunday at 5 a.m. leaving a business near Arrowhead Parkway and Veterans Parkway.

She is described as 5’2″ tall and 155 pounds. She was wearing a gray hoodie with stripes on the sleeves and dark pants.

Authorities say her vehicle was found nearby the business.