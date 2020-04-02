Authorities in Sioux Falls searching for missing 11-year-old

UPDATE: Authorities say the boy has been found safely.
Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a 11-year-old.
Paul Richards was last seen in the area of 18th Street/Sycamore Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black Iowa sweatshirt with a paint stain on the back and dark sweatpants.
We are looking for your help in locating 11 year old Paul Richards who was last seen in the area of 18th Street / Sycamore Avenue around 4:30pm wearing a black Iowa sweatshirt with a paint stain on the back and dark sweat pants. If located, please call 367-7000 /S771 pic.twitter.com/x9QfVR88Xs— Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 2, 2020