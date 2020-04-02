Authorities in Sioux Falls searching for missing 11-year-old

UPDATE: Authorities say the boy has been found safely.

Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a 11-year-old.

Paul Richards was last seen in the area of 18th Street/Sycamore Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black Iowa sweatshirt with a paint stain on the back and dark sweatpants.