SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are looking for 17-year-old for Decimas Jesus Laurelez after a recently received video from the May 31 violence at the Empire Mall.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Laurelez was caught on camera throwing rocks. He’s also accused of shooting a gun toward police. An arrest warrant was issued on Saturday.

He’ll be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement and riot in adult court.