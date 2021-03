SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a pair of shootings on the city’s east side.

The first shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building on East Ronning Drive. That’s just a short distance from Washington High School.

Over an hour later, police were called to another shooting, this time at an apartment on East 11th Street. At this time, we do not know the condition of either victim or if the incidents are related to each other.