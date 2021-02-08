Authorities in Sioux Falls investigating robbery

Sioux Falls police are investigating a robbery after two teens met another person to sell disposable vapes.

Police say Saturday afternoon a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were in contact with a man online and agreed to meet near East 5th Street and Lewis Avenue.

When they got there, the suspect got into their vehicle, pulled a gun, took the vapes and a cellphone and ran off.

“We’ve got a little bit of information to follow up on, not a whole lot, they described him as a younger black man, he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls police said.

Police want to remind anyone looking to sell or exchange items that the city does have a Safe Exchange Zone. It’s located at the Law Enforcement Center near Minnesota and 4th Street.