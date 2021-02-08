Authorities in Sioux Falls investigating robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sioux Falls police are investigating a robbery after two teens met another person to sell disposable vapes.

Police say Saturday afternoon a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were in contact with a man online and agreed to meet near East 5th Street and Lewis Avenue.

When they got there, the suspect got into their vehicle, pulled a gun, took the vapes and a cellphone and ran off.

“We’ve got a little bit of information to follow up on, not a whole lot, they described him as a younger black man, he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls police said.

Police want to remind anyone looking to sell or exchange items that the city does have a Safe Exchange Zone. It’s located at the Law Enforcement Center near Minnesota and 4th Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 