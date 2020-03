Sioux Falls police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the 5800 block of N. Gold Nugget Avenue around 2 p.m. for a stabbing.

Police found the victim, stabbed to death inside of the home. 47-year-old Josephdeng Aganj Mamot was arrested at the scene.

Mamot, a Yankton resident is being charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, and two counts of first degree manslaughter.