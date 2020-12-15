Authorities in SF searching for person involved in road rage incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to find the person involved in a road rage incident this weekend.

Authorities say it happened Sunday evening near 41st street and Western Avenue. Investigators say an SUV ran a red light and turned in front of a car.

The SUV was then driving slow, so the car went a different route and got in front of the SUV.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV threw something at the car and even rammed into the back of the car.

The driver of the car reported hearing gunshots, however, police say it appears the gunfire came from a different vehicle.