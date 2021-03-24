Authorities in Rapid City searching for person of interest in homicide case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous, following a homicide on the north side of town.

Authorities say 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette is a person of interest in the case.

The investigation started Tuesday night when officers were called to the 900 block of North 7th Street for a welfare check.

Police arrived and found a man dead in a garage, with injuries consistent with a homicide.

Anyone who knows of Bissonette’s location is asked to call Rapid City police.