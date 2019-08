Authorities in Rapid City are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman.

Officers say family members last heard from Jacey Murphy on July 26.

Relatives say she does not have access to her car and she is not answering her cell phone.

Murphy is described a white female, 5’5″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen in Rapid City.

Anyone with information on where Murphy may be is asked to call Rapid City police.